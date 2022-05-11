Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

RIDE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.66.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.