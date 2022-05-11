Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 241,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,255. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Lufax by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 741,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.