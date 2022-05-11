Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 192,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.