Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach Acquires 1,855 Shares

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,379.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,537.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 3,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

