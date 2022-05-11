Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -433.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macerich by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Macerich by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

