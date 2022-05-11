Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $64.59

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.59, but opened at $61.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

