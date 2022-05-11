Magna International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Magna International has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.