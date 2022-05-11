Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 163,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

