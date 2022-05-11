Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,026,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,770 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,339,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 187,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

