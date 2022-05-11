Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $11.24 on Wednesday, hitting $239.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,386. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

