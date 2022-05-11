Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 324.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

