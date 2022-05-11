Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1,476.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

