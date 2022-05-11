Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 60,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

