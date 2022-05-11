Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.56. 34,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,592. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.28.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

