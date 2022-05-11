Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Consolidated Water worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 74.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,598. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.