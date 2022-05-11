Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.56. 52,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.