Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.93. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,561. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $228.86 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.