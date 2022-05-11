Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,690. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

