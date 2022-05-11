Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.