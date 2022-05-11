Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

DUK stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 164,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.