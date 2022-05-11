MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

MNKD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

