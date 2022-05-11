Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $13.83. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 40,688 shares trading hands.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 65.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

