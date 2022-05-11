Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

MPC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.27. 113,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,427. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

