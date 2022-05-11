Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

