Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 2,238,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

