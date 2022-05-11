Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,050 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of Stericycle worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stericycle by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 556,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

