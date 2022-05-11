Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. 3,449,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

