Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $611.81. 842,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,046. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $683.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

