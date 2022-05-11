Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $97.71. 23,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

