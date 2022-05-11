Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

IDXX stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,211. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.75 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

