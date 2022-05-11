Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $158.96 and a one year high of $197.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.