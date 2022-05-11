Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.47. 96,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

