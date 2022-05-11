Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.47. 96,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $223.78.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.