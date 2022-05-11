Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $900,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,754,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

