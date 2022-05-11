Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.47. 41,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

