Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,910 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 74.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $52,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

