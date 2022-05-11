Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 831.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 125,721 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,989,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,181. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

