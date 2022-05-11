Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

