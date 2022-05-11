Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $176.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

