Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,243,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

MAS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,106. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

