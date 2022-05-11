Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 39,921 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of Netflix worth $981,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.42 on Wednesday, hitting $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 552,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.