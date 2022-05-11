Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Netflix worth $981,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

