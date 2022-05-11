Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.02% of BlackRock worth $1,421,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $610.23. 1,179,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,011. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.83 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $702.19 and a 200-day moving average of $813.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

