Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,697 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.48% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $564,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $25.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.17. 32,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,310. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.