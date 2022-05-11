Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Walt Disney worth $1,503,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 15,574,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

