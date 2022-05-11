Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.04 Billion Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,042,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.86. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

