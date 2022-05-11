Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.21 Billion Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of American Tower worth $1,213,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. 127,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.