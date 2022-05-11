Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $496.75 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $496,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,134,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,673,000 after acquiring an additional 864,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

AXTA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

