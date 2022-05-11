Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $603.94 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.63% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $603,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 448,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

