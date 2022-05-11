Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 940,807 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Xcel Energy worth $692,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 299,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.