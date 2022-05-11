Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,690 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Home Depot worth $813,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.92. The stock had a trading volume of 163,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $292.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.66 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

